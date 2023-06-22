CS2 artists show off their shockingly good Zeus x27 taser skin

2Minds studio showcased its first Zeus x27 skin for CS2 on June 21 and not only it looks beautiful, but it also sets up a perfect pun as the art is based on the mythology god Zeus.

The Zeus x27’s Zeus skin made by 2Minds could be the very first cosmetic for the taser gun to get added to CS2, and would also mark the first time in Counter-Strike’s history that the Zeus x27 gets a skin at all.

On June 15, however, the developer added the Zeus x27 to the CS2 workshop, allowing skin makers to start making cosmetics for it. The Zeus skin 2Minds created for the taser gun is part of the Pantheon collection, which is totally focused on Greek mythology.

“Every skin [from the Pantheon collection] draws inspiration not only in their design, but also in the story behind their theme,” 2Minds said on the Steam workshop. The Brazilian studio also created a Zeus skin for the AWP, an Ares skin for the AK-47, an Athena skin for the USP-S, and a Hermes skin for the MP7.

2Minds is a studio created by Brazilian illustrators Luiza McAllister and Thiago Lehmann and has a great track record when it comes to CS:GO skins. Luiza and Thiago created some of the most popular skins in the game such as the AK-47 The Empress, the M4A4 The Imperator, and the AWP Mortis.

Submitting art to the Steam workshop is the first step to getting a skin added to CS2. Valve eventually decides if that item gets added to the game or not, based on community voting. There are thousands of skins that will never get added to the game, purely because it’s impossible for Valve to check every one of them.

That said, the Zeus x27 Zeus is the best skin for the taser gun we’ve seen thus far. Considering that 2Minds has got a total of eight skins in the game already and Valve prefers to work with certified well-known artists, it could be added to CS2 eventually.

