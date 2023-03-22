Will CS:GO items carry over to Counter-Strike 2?

Counter-Strike 2 is real and it’s funneling unheard-of levels of hype into the CS community after days of teases finally culminated in CS2‘s official announcement. One of the most iconic first-person shooter games of all time is about to get a serious facelift.

As advertised by Valve, CS2 will take and update all of the popular maps from CS:GO in some form or fashion, whether it’s just slight upgrades to lighting and textures or big, ground-up rebuilds of some of the game’s oldest maps. There will also be updates to the core gameplay of CS:GO itself, like the big changes coming to smoke grenades. But there’s one big topic on most CS:GO players’ minds: skins.

Skins and cosmetic items are a massive part of CS:GO, with many players having built up a collection of items over the years that can be worth hundreds or even thousands of dollars. Knives, weapon skins, and more are some of the most sought-after items in the game. But what will happen to all of those items when the transition is made from CS:GO to CS2?

Here’s everything we know so far about items in CS2.

Will CS2 keep your items from CS:GO?

Those who have built up huge item collections in CS:GO don’t need to worry. All of your items from CS:GO will transfer over to CS2, according to Valve. What’s more, those items will be getting a little bit of a facelift, too.

“Bring your entire CS:GO inventory with you to Counter-Strike 2,” the blog post on Valve’s website reads. “Not only will you keep every item you’ve collected over the years, but they’ll all benefit from Source 2 lighting and materials.”

These benefits to your items will include a few skins getting new high-resolution models, and CS2 will support all “legacy models and finishes,” according to Valve. This is great news for players who have amassed quite a collection. No one should lose out on any part of the investment they’ve already put into CS:GO when Valve updates the game to CS2.