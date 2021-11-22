How to watch BLAST Premier Fall Final 2021

Eight of the best CS:GO teams in the world will be fighting for their share of the BLAST Premier Fall Final’s $425,000 prize pool this week from Nov. 24 to 28 in the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark.
This will be the first S-tier tournament following the PGL Stockholm Major, the first Valve-sponsored event in over two years. And the winner will guarantee a spot in the $1 million BLAST Premier World Final in December.
Natus Vincere, the winner of the Major, arrive at the competition as the clear favorites. Teams like Astralis and Ninjas in Pyjamas will be debuting new players, while Vitality and Team Liquid might be playing one of their last tournaments before the inevitable post-Major shuffle happens.
Here’s everything you need to know about the BLAST Premier Fall Final.
Stream
BLAST Premier Fall Final will be broadcast on BLAST’s Twitch and YouTube channels. There won’t be any simultaneous matches, so you don’t have to worry about a B stream. If you’re interested, however, there will be non-English broadcasts, such as Gaules’ Portuguese stream and WePlay’s Russian stream.
Format
BLAST Premier Fall Final will use a double-elimination format and all of the matches will be played as best-of-three series. The first round has already been drawn and will see Vitality face Liquid, Heroic take on FaZe Clan, Na’Vi play against BIG, and NiP test their forces against Astralis.
The first two days of the event will be played inside the Royal Arena but won’t have a crowd. The arena will be packed with fans for the last three days of the event, though.
The lower bracket final and the grand finals will be played on Sunday, Nov. 28. The winner will take home $225,000 and a BLAST Premier World Final spot, while the runners-up will grab $85,000.
Teams
Natus Vincere
- Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev
- Denis “electronic” Sharipov
- Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhailov
- Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy
- Valerii “B1T” Vakhovskyi
- Coach: Andrii “B1ad3” Gorodenskyi
Astralis
- Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander
- Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth
- Philip “Lucky” Ewald
- Benjamin “blameF” Bremer
- Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke
- Coach: Alexander “ave” Holdt
Ninjas in Pyjamas
- Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz
- Nicolas “Plopski” Gonzalez Zamora
- Hampus Poser
- Fredrik “REZ” Sterner
- Patrick “es3tag” Hansen
- Coach: Björn “THREAT” Pers
BIG
- Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz
- Florian “syrsoN” Rische
- Nils “k1to” Gruhne
- Tizian Feldbusch
- Nicklas Gade
- Coach: Niclas “enkay J” Krumhorn
Vitality
- Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut
- Dan “apEX” Madesclaire
- Richard “shox” Papillon
- Kévin “misutaaa” Rabier
- Jayson “Kyojin” Nguyen
- Coach: Rémy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam
Heroic
- Casper “cadiaN” Møller
- Martin “stavn” Lund
- Ismail “refrezh” Ali
- René “TeSeS” Madsen
- Rasmus “sjuush” Beck
FaZe Clan
- Håvard “rain” Nygaard
- Helvijs “broky” Saukants
- Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken
- Finn “karrigan” Andersen
- Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer
- Coach: Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström
Team Liquid
- Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski
- Keith “NAF” Markovic
- Jake “Stewie2K” Yip
- Michael “Grim” Wince
- Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo
- Coach: Eric “adreN” Hoag
Schedule
Wednesday, Nov. 24
- 5am CT: Vitality vs. Liquid
- 8am CT: Heroic vs. FaZe
- 11am CT: Na`Vi vs. BIG
- 2pm CT: NiP vs. Astralis
Thursday, Nov. 25
- 8am CT: First upper bracket semifinal
- 11am CT: Second upper bracket semifinal
Friday, Nov. 26
- 6:30am CT: Lower bracket round one match one
- 9:30am CT: Lower bracket round one match two
- 12:30pm CT: Lower bracket round two match one
Saturday, Nov. 27
- 6:30am CT: Lower bracket round two match two
- 9:30am CT: Upper bracket final
- 12:30pm CT: Lower bracket round three
Sunday, Nov. 28
- 8:30am CT: Lower bracket final
- 12:30pm CT: Grand finals