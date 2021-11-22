How to watch BLAST Premier Fall Final 2021

Eight of the best CS:GO teams in the world will be fighting for their share of the BLAST Premier Fall Final’s $425,000 prize pool this week from Nov. 24 to 28 in the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark.

This will be the first S-tier tournament following the PGL Stockholm Major, the first Valve-sponsored event in over two years. And the winner will guarantee a spot in the $1 million BLAST Premier World Final in December.

Natus Vincere, the winner of the Major, arrive at the competition as the clear favorites. Teams like Astralis and Ninjas in Pyjamas will be debuting new players, while Vitality and Team Liquid might be playing one of their last tournaments before the inevitable post-Major shuffle happens.

Here’s everything you need to know about the BLAST Premier Fall Final.

Stream

BLAST Premier Fall Final will be broadcast on BLAST’s Twitch and YouTube channels. There won’t be any simultaneous matches, so you don’t have to worry about a B stream. If you’re interested, however, there will be non-English broadcasts, such as Gaules’ Portuguese stream and WePlay’s Russian stream.

Format

BLAST Premier Fall Final will use a double-elimination format and all of the matches will be played as best-of-three series. The first round has already been drawn and will see Vitality face Liquid, Heroic take on FaZe Clan, Na’Vi play against BIG, and NiP test their forces against Astralis.

The first two days of the event will be played inside the Royal Arena but won’t have a crowd. The arena will be packed with fans for the last three days of the event, though.

The lower bracket final and the grand finals will be played on Sunday, Nov. 28. The winner will take home $225,000 and a BLAST Premier World Final spot, while the runners-up will grab $85,000.

Teams

Natus Vincere

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Denis “electronic” Sharipov

Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhailov

Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy

Valerii “B1T” Vakhovskyi

Coach: Andrii “B1ad3” Gorodenskyi

Astralis

Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander

Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth

Philip “Lucky” Ewald

Benjamin “blameF” Bremer

Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke

Coach: Alexander “ave” Holdt

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz

Nicolas “Plopski” Gonzalez Zamora

Hampus Poser

Fredrik “REZ” Sterner

Patrick “es3tag” Hansen

Coach: Björn “THREAT” Pers

BIG

Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz

Florian “syrsoN” Rische

Nils “k1to” Gruhne

Tizian Feldbusch

Nicklas Gade

Coach: Niclas “enkay J” Krumhorn

Vitality

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut

Dan “apEX” Madesclaire

Richard “shox” Papillon

Kévin “misutaaa” Rabier

Jayson “Kyojin” Nguyen

Coach: Rémy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam

Heroic

Casper “cadiaN” Møller

Martin “stavn” Lund

Ismail “refrezh” Ali

René “TeSeS” Madsen

Rasmus “sjuush” Beck

FaZe Clan

Håvard “rain” Nygaard

Helvijs “broky” Saukants

Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken

Finn “karrigan” Andersen

Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer

Coach: Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström

Team Liquid

Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski

Keith “NAF” Markovic

Jake “Stewie2K” Yip

Michael “Grim” Wince

Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo

Coach: Eric “adreN” Hoag

Schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 24

5am CT: Vitality vs. Liquid

8am CT: Heroic vs. FaZe

11am CT: Na`Vi vs. BIG

2pm CT: NiP vs. Astralis

Thursday, Nov. 25

8am CT: First upper bracket semifinal

11am CT: Second upper bracket semifinal

Friday, Nov. 26

6:30am CT: Lower bracket round one match one

9:30am CT: Lower bracket round one match two

12:30pm CT: Lower bracket round two match one

Saturday, Nov. 27

6:30am CT: Lower bracket round two match two

9:30am CT: Upper bracket final

12:30pm CT: Lower bracket round three

Sunday, Nov. 28