How to Vote Kick in CS:GO

Sometimes a CS:GO teammate just has to be removed.

Be it trolling, cheating, AFK spinbotting or any other such nonsense, there’s a reason why Counter-Strike has a way to kick a teammate from a game. All it takes is a unanimous vote where all your other teammates actively agree with the decision.

Here’s how you can vote kick someone from your CS:GO match.

The easy way to do so is to press escape and select the tick-shaped “call vote” button on the left side. Click on “Kick player” then select the person you’d like to get rid of. It’s that easy!

You can also initiate a vote kick from the developer console, though it’s a little bit more complicated. Step zero: make sure you have the developer console enabled! If not, you can find it in the game settings. Once that’s done, open it and type “status”. Press Enter, then look for the name of the player in question in the avalanche of data that shows up on the screen. Copy and paste the numerical code after the name, then type “callvote kick [user ID]” in the chat.

This also allows for a bit of cheeky fun as it also lets you set up a vote to kick yourself.

You, as the player targeted, will automatically vote no – but the rest of your Counter-Strike team might just agree that it’s time to get you out of there!