How to use a config & create an autoexec in CS:GO

Creating your own config is always recommended once you’ve established yourself as a good Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player.

But, there’s always a time when you want to test out a professional player’s config. It might be just to see what makes them so good (besides their talent) or to just mess around.

Sometimes you just like the look of their crosshair, or are even testing to see what changes you can make to your setup in CS:GO.

How do I use someone else’s config in CS:GO?

Look up the professional player’s config

Download the config

Locate the zipped file and open it

Find your steam folder, usually found deep in your ‘Local Disk (C:)’ files

Once you get to your Steam folder, go to ‘userdata’ then navigate to the folder that corresponds with your Steam ID

Once you’ve found that folder, locate ‘730’, then ‘local’, and finally ‘cfg’

Make sure you have a backup of your old config

Then insert the new config file into that folder

Once this is done, you’ve got yourself a professional config setup. Say you want to use this config wherever you go, without going through all the steps of finding it. This is where an autoexec comes in.

This feature helps the game automatically load these files into the game with each startup. This includes crosshair settings, binds, and sensitivity.

How do I create an autoexec in CS:GO?

You can use CS:GO autoexecs anywhere, if you store them correctly. As long as it’s accessible, you can grab it and use it easily. These are the steps to get your autoexec setup and ready for your games:

Find your CS:GO config folder by browsing local files in your Steam library, via Properties.

Go into csgo, then find ‘cfg’

Create a new text document

Write your commands into this text document

Type ‘host_writeconfig‘ into the last line of the document and then save the file as ‘autoexec.cfg’ and save it as ‘All Files’

Delete your old txt file

Once this is completed, right mouse click ‘Counter-Strike: Global Offensive‘

Go to Properties

Click Set Launch Options

Then write ‘+exec autoexec.cfg’ and click OK

Now your config and all the binds you’ve collected over your time playing the game are saved. Repeat the process to change your config and test out a couple to find out which suits you best.