How to fix CS:GO’s “VAC unable to verify” error

Don't let error messages get in the way of playing.

It’s been a while since you last played CS:GO. You load up a game for the first time in weeks and, boom, you see a message that reads “VAC unable to verify.” What does it mean and how do you fix it?

Unless you’ve been playing around with wallhacks and aimbots in your spare time, there’s nothing to worry about.

When Valve patches the game, this error message has been known to make an appearance. The reasons for it are unknown, but it’s thankfully easy to fix.

Screengrab via Valve

All you have to do is close CS:GO and head into your Steam library. From there, right-click on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and choose proporties at the bottom of the drop-down menu.

Screengrab via Valve

Next, choose Local Files (the third tab to the right) and select verify integrity of game files. After a minute or two of loading, this should validate your files and kickstart your game. If all goes according to plan, “VAC unable to verify” should now be gone for good.

But before you load up CS:GO again, make sure to restart Steam. If this doesn’t work and you’re still scratching your head and looking for answers, reinstalling CS:GO is your next option. It’s tedious and it might take a while, but if validating your files didn’t work, reinstalling should.

Screengrab via Valve

To uninstall CS:GO, head to the library and right-click on the CS:GO icon again. But this time, choose Manage. From there, you can uninstall and install again.