CS2‘s hilarious but effective Michael Jackson peek has taken over social media, and one player has figured out the exact commands for anybody at home to do the Michael Jackson peek consistently.

All that players must do in order to peek like the King of Pop when playing CS2 is download T1ckbase’s custom config. Throughout this article, we’ll teach you how to set up the config for the Michael Jackson peek in CS2 and explain why this visual bug is OP.

How to do Michael Jackson peek in CS2

To do the Michael Jackson peek in CS2, you’ll need to copy the binds and alias below and paste them into your autoexec:

Copy the following commands: alias “check_mj_forward_1” “forwardback 0 0 0”

alias “check_mj_back_1” “forwardback 0 0 0”

alias “check_mj_left_1” “rightleft 0 0 0”

alias “check_mj_right_1″ rightleft 0 0 0”

alias “check_mj_forward_2” “”

alias “check_mj_back_2” “”

alias “check_mj_left_2” “”

alias “check_mj_right_2” “”

alias “check_mj_forward_3” “+forward”

alias “check_mj_back_3” “+back”

alias “check_mj_left_3” “+left”

alias “check_mj_right_3” “+right”

alias “+mj_forward” “check_mj_forward_3; forwardback 0.5 0 0; alias check_mj_forward_1 forwardback 0.5 0 0; alias check_mj_forward_2 +forward”

alias “+mj_back” “check_mj_back_3; forwardback -0.5 0 0; alias check_mj_back_1 forwardback -0.5 0 0; alias check_mj_back_2 +back”

alias “+mj_left” “check_mj_left_3; rightleft -0.5 0 0; alias check_mj_left_1 rightleft -0.5 0 0; alias check_mj_left_2 +left”

alias “+mj_right” “check_mj_right_3; rightleft 0.5 0 0; alias check_mj_right_1 rightleft 0.5 0 0; alias check_mj_right_2 +right”

alias “-mj_forward” “-forward; check_mj_back_1; alias check_mj_forward_1 forwardback 0 0 0; alias check_mj_forward_2”

alias “-mj_back” “-back; check_mj_forward_1; alias check_mj_back_1 forwardback 0 0 0; alias check_mj_back_2”

alias “-mj_left” “-left; check_mj_right_1; alias check_mj_left_1 rightleft 0 0 0; alias check_mj_left_2”

alias “-mj_right” “-right; check_mj_left_1; alias check_mj_right_1 rightleft 0 0 0; alias check_mj_right_2”

alias “+michael_jackson” “-forward; -back; -left; -right; alias check_mj_forward_3; alias check_mj_back_3; alias check_mj_left_3; alias check_mj_right_3”

alias “-michael_jackson” “check_mj_forward_2; check_mj_back_2; check_mj_left_2; check_mj_right_2; alias check_mj_forward_3 +forward; alias check_mj_back_3 +back; alias check_mj_left_3 +left; alias check_mj_right_3 +right”

bind “w” “+mj_forward”

bind “s” “+mj_back”

bind “a” “+mj_left”

bind “d” “+mj_right”

bind “alt” “+michael_jackson” Paste all the commands into your autoexec. It’s generally located in C:\Programs\Steam\steamapps\common\Counter-Strike Global Offensive\game\csgo\cfg\autoexec.cfg. If you don’t have an autoexec file, simply create a new text file and save it as “autoexec.cfg”. After launching CS2, open the game’s console and type “exec autoexec” to make sure the commands for the Michael Jackson peek are enabled. You’ll be peeking like Michael Jackson automatically as all the commands are set.

Become a smooth criminal. Video by Dot Esports

Why the Michael Jackson peek is OP in CS2?

The reason why the Michael Jackson peek is OP is because it’s harder to kill enemies if their body is falling to the ground. Naturally, you should be aiming at the character’s head, but if someone is doing the Michael Jackson peek, you’ll be caught off guard and most likely die before adjusting your aim.

Related Hilarious CS2 visual bug pays homage to the King of Pop in the weirdest way

Will Valve ban people from doing the Michael Jackson peek?

Valve will most likely not ban the players doing the Michael Jackson peek in CS2 because it’s only possible due to a visual bug in CS2. The developer, however, will likely fix the bug in the near future and players will no longer be able to do the Michael Jackson peek.

About the author