How to check your float in CS:GO

Skins were one of the features implemented in CS:GO, and year after year these cosmetic items became more popular. There are skins available for knives, all sorts of weapons, and gloves for your character.

Every skin in CS:GO comes with a float value (zero to one) that tells how much a skin costs new or worn. The value is pre-determined by the game and there’s no way to change it. Generally, skins with a lower float value are more expensive, but there are specific domestics such as the AWP Asiimov that a higher float value translates to a higher selling price. See all of the wear levels in CS:GO below and their respective float value range.

Factory new (range between 0.00 and 0.07)

Minimal wear (range between 0.07 and 0.15)

Field-tested (range between 0.15 and 0.37)

Well-worn (range between 0.37 and 0.44)

Battle-scarred (range between 0.44 and 1.00)

How to check the float of your skin in CS:GO

Now that you know what float value means, you can start checking the float of the cosmetics you have in your CS:GO inventory. All you have to do is launch the game, left-click on Inventory on the left-side tab, press the right-click on a skin you own, and then click on Inspect.

Screengrab by Leonardo Biazzi via Valve Screengrab by Leonardo Biazzi via Valve Screengrab by Leonardo Biazzi via Valve

You’ll see your gun in the center of the screen and at the bottom there is an informational button. If you hover over it, it will show your skin’s finish style, finish catalog, pattern template, and wear rating, which is the float value.