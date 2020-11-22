Is CS:GO down? How to check CS:GO’s server status

Find out if the issue is on Valve's end or yours.

While other games have an easy way to check if their servers are up, CS:GO is lacking in this department.

Despite being one of the most popular games on Steam with a huge competitive scene, the basic necessities of checking if the server is having issues or not is forcing you to rely on third parties.

Sometimes you might start experiencing lags, freezes, packet losses and begin wondering what is the source of this issue—if it’s on your side or Valve’s.

Once players realized there’s no easy way to check the server status, they created various websites to check the server status to understand if the issues are due to Valve’s server or due to your internet or PC instead.

One of the most reliable ways to check the official server status for CS:GO is heading to Steamstat.us. Scroll down and you’ll see the status of CS:GO’s servers in the bottom left of the page.

Screengrab via Steamstat.us

If, however, you want to check the custom server, you’ll need to log into the game and check the list of servers in the region you’re interested in. Due to the vast array of filters, you can easily check the server in the region you’re interested in.

While there are easier ways to check the server status of other games, CS:GO is still behind in this regard. Valve could take a note or two from other popular games, such as League of Legends or VALORANT, which easily display the server status on their official page.