How to bunny hop in CS:GO

Most CS:GO players believe the fastest you can run is when you draw your knife. While that is theoretically correct, you could go even quicker with bunny hopping.

Bunny hopping was the only way to move around efficiently in the early days of Counter-Strike, but Valve introduced many changes to keep players’ feet on the ground over the years. Bunny hopping refers to the act of jumping again while you’re just about the land from an initial jump. If you successfully keep up your movement while doing so, you’ll start bunny hopping.

Though it sounds simple, bunny hopping skills develop over time with practice. Tick rate, the frequency a server updates what players see, plays an essential factor while mastering bunny hopping. Joining a server with a different tick rate than you’re used to can catch you off guard and make it look as if it was your first time trying to bunny hop in CS:GO.

Bunny hopping still allows players to move faster, and here’s how you can add this skill to your CS:GO repertoire.

Adjust your hotkeys

Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve

Bunny hopping is all about consecutive sequenced jumps in perfect harmony. The most common jumping hotkey is the space bar, which sometimes makes it harder to get the timing right.

If you’re finding it difficult to chain jump with the space key, either add the following lines to your autoexec file or type them into the console. Autoexec files allow players to load their customized settings every time they launch CS:GO. Locate your “cfg” folder inside the local CS:GO finals to create or edit one.

Bind mwheelup +jump

Bind mwheeldown +jump

Though not all gaming mice have the same mouse wheel, it is one of the best keys you can assign for bunny hopping. Most mouse wheels are sensitive enough to time perfect jumps.

Applying these commands will let you jump by using your mouse wheel and make the overall process more comfortable. Start trying queue jump after jump while moving in a straight line to build up your momentum and understand the drill slowly.

Track your process

Thinking you’re bunny hopping isn’t enough to call it a day. You’ll need raw numbers and statistics to back up your achievement. Adding the following line to your autoexec file or the console will allow you to keep an eye on your movement speed.

Cl_showpos 1

This command brings up a similar statistics that looks similar to the frames-per-second (FPS) information table. The command provides information such as your position in coordinates, angles, and, most importantly, your current velocity.

If you’re standing still, the velocity should naturally be at zero. You’ll cap out at 250 velocities if you’re running with a knife. You’ll notice that bunny hopping in a straight line will actually result in slower speed. Though practicing bunny hopping in a straight line is a good idea to understand the basics, you’ll also need to strafe while bunny hopping to increase your speed.

Add a little strafe into the mix

Strafing is a must-have element of bunny hopping to break the speed barrier. Angular movements are what we’re looking for to add strafe, and you can accomplish this by synchronizing your left/right movements with your camera.

You’ll slightly need to look towards where you’re strafing, and this has to be a small glance since you’ll also need to look the other way to complete the strafe. It’s more of a constant left and right, which gets easier with practice.

Choose your style

Jumping forward is the most common way of jumping both in real life and CS:GO. Some players prefer bunny hopping backward or sideways, however, since it allows them to track and chain their motions better.

While the basics will stay the same, you’ll have to sequence different keys to achieve the same results.

You’ll need to use your S key mainly, or whatever you use to move back while combining it with camera and side movement motions.

Bunny hopping sideways will turn W and S into your strafing keys. Looking left and right will work, though this may be harder to accomplish since you’ll be moving in a reverse way. This also showcases how easy strafing is, in a way, since you can even do it with unparalleled movements.

Is bunny hopping worth it?

Bunny hopping correctly can boost your velocity to values above 300, 50 more from running with a knife. While you can go wild in custom games and normal matches, your bunny hopping speed will be capped around 285.94 in competitive play. This applies to both 64 and 128 tick servers, making it an inevitable conclusion if you’re playing competitively.

This makes bunny hopping unreliable since you’ll also lose some speed before starting to bunny hop. If there weren’t a speed cap, you’d be able to make up for the time lost by going even faster, but it isn’t the case. Bunny hop may not be that feasible if you keep finding yourself slowing down every fourth or fifth jump.

For a confident bunny hopper, however, the method still has its own share of moments. You can bust it out to rush a bomb plant and catch enemies off guard. It’s also a great way to cut corners, which saves you the time you’d spend to make the corner by running manually. You can use it to get to your dedicated post faster, making it a great to hold down choke points or known rush locations.

It can also be used to move around with a weapon you’d generally want to have equipped due to movement speed concerns. Enemies are more likely to expect you with a pistol or your knives if they hear you running. Surprising them with an Assault Rifle, or anything you prefer could potentially throw some VAC accusations to your way.

Above all else, bunny hopping is a skill you’ll cherish for life. CS:GO isn’t about playing competitively all the time. Sometimes burnt-out players recharge their batteries in community servers, and bunny hopping servers offer some of the best fun. You can quickly lose yourself in parkours and the rhythm while enjoying the art of bunny hopping.

If you’d prefer a more visual approach, there are a handful of guides demonstrating how to bunny hop that you can use to study to sharpen your skills. You can also jump right into a practice lobby in CS:GO and use the command “sv_enablebunnyhopping 1” to activate automatic bunny hopping. This lets you perfectly bunny hop in practice lobbies and serves as a great way to show bunny hopping potential.