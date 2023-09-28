How to bind mouse scroll wheel to jump in CS2

Go ahead and jump.

An image of two characters in CS2. A terrorist and a counter-terrorist in front of a white and orange background.
Image via Valve

Though you can use any keybind you want to jump in CS2, you’ll benefit far more if you bind the mouse scroll wheel to jump in CS2.

The issue is that the scroll wheel isn’t bound to jump in CS2 in default settings. There are, however, two easy ways to bind the scroll wheel to jump in CS2—via the game’s Settings or the console—and we’ll teach you both.

How to bind scroll wheel to jump in CS2

Change the bind through the game’s Settings

This is the easiest way to bind the scroll wheel to jump in CS2 and it only takes a matter of seconds. Follow the steps below and watch the video if necessary.

  1. Click the “wheel” in the top left corner to open CS2‘s Settings.
  2. Click the “Keyboard/Mouse” tab.
  3. Click the “Movement and Keys” tab.
  4. Click “Jump” to assign a new keybind to it.
  5. Simply scroll your mouse wheel up or down to assign it, based on your preference.
Choose if you want to scroll the wheel up or down. Video by Dot Esports

Change the bind through CS2‘s console

Besides using the game’s Settings, you can also do plenty of stuff via CS2‘s console, including new binds. Though it looks scary at first, it’s fairly easy to use the console.

  1. Make sure to enable the console in Settings.
  2. Press “`” or whatever key you attributed to toggling the console.
  3. Type the commands “bind mwheeldown +jump” or “bind mwheelup +jump” depending on your preference.
See, it’s fairly easy via the console too. Video by Dot Esports

Why is it good to use the mouse scroll wheel to jump in CS2?

While there’s nothing wrong with jumping with the space bar or any other keybind, the scroll wheel is the way to go if you want to improve your movement in CS2.

This is because it’s arguably easier to hit bunnyhops—one perfectly timed jump after the other—with the scroll wheel rather than pressing the space bar every time.

Related
Best settings in CS2
How to open the console in CS2
About the author
Leonardo Biazzi

Staff writer and CS:GO lead. Leonardo has been passionate about games since he was a kid and graduated in Journalism in 2018. Before Leonardo joined Dot Esports in 2019, he worked for Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte. Leonardo also worked for HLTV.org between 2020 and 2021 as a senior writer, until he returned to Dot Esports and became part of the staff team.

More Stories by Leonardo Biazzi