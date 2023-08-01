Heroic’s TeSeS defends cadiaN after CS:GO trash-talk controversy: ‘I think it’s great’

CadiaN has been recently called out by some members of CS:GO community for trash-talking too much at IEM Cologne 2023. After Heroic secured their place in the Lanxess Arena by qualifying for playoffs, TeSeS defended his in-game leader following the criticism.

TeSeS addressed cadiaN’s trash-talking in an interview with HLTV on July 31. The 22-year-old believes such behavior is a part of every sport and its point is to get into enemy heads to put yourself in an advantage.

“I think it’s great, it’s a part of every sport and every situation. […] What Casper [cadiaN] said in that game was nothing compared to other athletes. […] We’ll do everything to get a small percentage over our opponent,” TeSeS claimed.

The topic was highlighted on Saturday, July 29, when Heroic beat TheMongolz with a 2-1 score in their opening game of IEM Cologne 2023. During the series, cadiaN has been spotted screaming things like “you fucking noobs” against the Asian team after winning a round.

Some people thought the Danish IGL took it too far, even though cadiaN is known for loud behavior every game. Seeing him screaming and taunting opponents is nothing out of the ordinary for those who follow competitive CS:GO. The clip made it to Reddit and other social media, where many are surprised some are getting so frustrated over this trash talk.

CadiaN also stood his ground, sarcastically apologizing for his behavior on July 30.

I’m very sorry about the trash talk mid game. I know I’m the only player who still yells at my opponents.



However this was my last time. I’ll try to do better. 🙏🏼 — cadiaN (@caspercadiaN) July 29, 2023

On top of that, cadiaN isn’t the only player at IEM Cologne 2023 to taunt enemy players—though he’s arguably the loudest one. Still, individuals like dev1ce have also been trying to get into opponents’ heads when they get the chance.

Heroic will play ENCE on Aug. 1 in the group A upper bracket final, with the winners securing a spot directly in the semifinals.

