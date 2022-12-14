Here are the notes and updates for CS:GO’s Dec. 13 patch

Valve surprised CS:GO players with another update last night, which changes maps in the game’s two modes and fixes a few things here and there.

The latest update doesn’t bring as many changes as the previous one, which shook up the meta by introducing Anubis to the map pool and adding weapon changes. This time around, Valve focused on fixing some minor gameplay elements and rotating maps.

Boyard and Chalice have become available for official matchmaking in the Wingman mode. Blagai, Cascade, and Breach, meanwhile, have been deleted from official matchmaking.

Last but not least, the Sticker Capsules from the latest IEM Rio Major went on sale, and are now discounted by 75 percent.

Here are all the patch notes for CS:GO Dec. 13 update