Grayhound eliminate Team Liquid from DreamHack Masters Malmö

Grayhound beat Team Liquid 2-0 today to send the North Americans home from DreamHack Masters Malmö.

Liquid are Grayhound’s second victim of the CS:GO tournament since the Australians also took down Evil Geniuses in the opening round. But today’s game cost Liquid their tournament life.

Grayhound pulled off an insane comeback on Mirage, the first map of the series. Liquid were up 12-3 but the Australians won eight consecutive rounds on their T-side and only conceded one before grabbing the 16-13 win. Simon “sico” Williams was the top-fragger with 26 kills.

On Nuke, Liquid lost the first half 8-7 on their CT-side, the strongest side of the map. The North Americans won three rounds in the second half until Grayhound dominated them once more, winning eight rounds in a row and closing out the game 16-10. Liam “malta” Schembri led the Australians with 23 kills.

The North America region is having its worst tournament of the year since Liquid and Evil Geniuses, two of the favorites to win the event, are already eliminated. Despite Liquid’s subpar performance, it’d be unfair to not mention that they and EG played at ESL One New York last Sunday and had no time to rest before DreamHack Masters Malmö.

Astralis, who also played on Sunday, are the only top dog remaining and they’re huge favorites to win it all. The Danes qualified for the playoffs on the first day of the tournament.

As for Grayhound, the Australians beat the best team in the world in a best-of-three series, which makes it not look like an upset. They’re playing their first big LAN tournament with their newest addition, Joshua “INS” Potter.

Grayhound will face off against mousesports for a spot in the quarterfinals today at 12:20pm CT.