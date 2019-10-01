Evil Geniuses lose to Grayhound in the first round of the DreamHack Masters Malmö

Grayhound upset Evil Geniuses 16-10 today during the opening round of DreamHack Masters Malmö.

The North Americans had the best debut possible under EG’s banner by winning ESL One New York two days ago. But Grayhound were the better team today.

DreamHack Counter-Strike on Twitter @grayhoundgaming HOWLING at @EvilGeniuses after defeating them on Nuke! #DHMasters https://t.co/R584fCFdny

EG lost on Nuke, the map where they beat Astralis, one of the best teams in the world on it, to be crowned the ESL One New York champions. Grayhound won five straight rounds in the first half after a rough start. The Australian team showed great tactics on their T-side during the second half and dismantled EG’s defense.

Simon “Sico” Williams and Chris “dexter”‘ Nong combined for 55 kills. On EG, Peter “stanislaw” Jarguz top-fragged with 19 kills, which was way more than Tarik Celik, who finished with only eight.

This was the second upset of the day for North America at DreamHack Masters Malmö after Team Liquid lost to OpTic Gaming earlier today. Now both teams will have to win more best-of-three series to make it into the playoffs.

This is a superb result for Grayhound, who are playing their first big LAN tournament with Joshua “INS” Potter. The new recruit showed his skills in one round where he got a quad kill.

INS quad kill hold (Nuke) Clip of DreamHackCS2 Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by The_Real_Zenith

EG will face mousesports tomorrow in a best-of-three elimination match at 5am CT, while Grayhound are set to play against NiP.