Mousesports eliminate Evil Geniuses from DreamHack Masters Malmö

Evil Geniuses’ fairy tale journey in CS:GO barely started and it’s already over. Mousesports eliminated EG 2-0 today at DreamHack Masters Malmö.

The North Americans will leave Sweden without a single map win after losing to Grayhound yesterday. But EG had almost no time to rest after they won ESL One New York three days ago.

mouz @ DH Malmö 🇸🇪 on Twitter The noble gang scares away the @EvilGeniuses! 🔥 We’ll net a victory over EG on the second day of #DHMasters Malmö to move on to LB round two, as we’ll take on either NaVi or OpTic tomorrow! #ReadyWillingAble https://t.co/I6WEOX0oSf

The series kicked off on Mirage. EG won the first half 8-7 but they got completely dominated in the second half. Mousesports won eight consecutive rounds to reach map point. EG won only two rounds before mousesports closed it out 16-10. Seventeen-year-old David “frozen” Čerňanský was the main star for mousesports, finishing with 27 kills.

If Mirage was relatively easy for mousesports, Train was quite the opposite. Frozen and crew dominated the first half, 11-4, but EG slowly recovered in the second half and pushed the map to overtime. Mousesports won 22-20 in the second overtime, however. Özgür “woxic” Eker top-fragged with 36 kills.

After avoiding elimination, mousesports will return to action tomorrow and face either Natus Vincere or OpTic Gaming. They’re probably happy that they stayed alive since they haven’t earned a top-four finish since the ESL Pro League season nine finals in June.

tarik on Twitter Welllll that’s emo… Not much to be said but the circumstances make the losses here so much more frustrating. Wtv tho, onto the next one 😐 Ggwp @mousesports

As for EG, it’s somewhat embarrassing that they didn’t show up at all for DreamHack Masters Malmö. They were expected to fight for the title alongside Team Liquid and Astralis and they would’ve taken a lead in the race for the Intel Grand Slam if they won again.

Mousesports will play against Na’Vi or OpTic tomorrow at 5am CT.