Astralis qualify for DreamHack Masters Malmö playoffs

Astralis defeated G2 Esports 2-0 today to earn a spot in the DreamHack Masters Malmö playoffs.

The Danish powerhouse will play one more match in the group stage, though. The winner will advance directly to the semifinals.

Astralis on Twitter That’s what we call a great day! 😍 A 2-0 victory against @G2Esports means we have secured a spot in the quarter-final of #DHMasters Malmö. #ToTheStars

The series between Astralis and G2 kicked off on Nuke. Astralis successfully pushed it to overtime and the Danes breezed past G2 in extra rounds to win the map 19-16. Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen finished on top of the scoreboard with 29 kills.

dupreeh takes down three on the offense (Nuke/ Clip of DreamHackCS Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by The_Real_Zenith

Dust II was much smoother for Astralis. They dominated the game from the beginning and won 12 consecutive rounds. The Danes assured map point quickly, and although G2 won four rounds, it wasn’t enough to avoid the 16-7 loss. Nicolai “device” Reedtz and Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth had 24 kills each.

DreamHack Counter-Strike on Twitter A BIG 4K by @Xyp9x sets up the round and victory for @astralisgg! They defeat @G2esports 2-0! 🔥 #DHMasters https://t.co/3eVxlFUQi3

This is a huge win for Astralis, who will get a day off to rest tomorrow. The teams that attended ESL One New York are visibly tired and that may have caused Team Liquid and Evil Geniuses to suffer upsets in the opening round.

As for G2, they’re debuting their new international lineup with Nemanja “nexa” Isaković and Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač, so it’ll most likely take some time for them be prepared to face top teams like Astralis. They played well on Nuke and could have won it, though.

G2 will play a best-of-three elimination match against the winner of TYLOO vs. Fnatic tomorrow at 12:20pm CT.