Game-breaking CS:GO bug costs JW his life at worst possible time

An awful bug is continuing to ruin CS:GO’s casual and professional matches. The latest victim of the silencer glitch was Fnatic legend JW—and it happened today in the final round of a pro match between his side EYEBALLERS and Polish team Los Kogutos on Overpass.

Los Kogutos were leading the map 15-14 when all of a sudden they got a free opening kill on JW thanks to the silencer bug. JW was perfectly positioned to grab one kill or even a multi-kill in round 30, but his M4A1-S silencer appeared through one of the walls of A Short, leading to his demise by wall bangs.

Thanks to the free frag on JW, Los Kogutos easily swarmed the A bombsite and ran away with a 16-14 victory in the first map of the best-of-three series between them and EYEBALLERS in the $50,000 online tournament CCT North Europe series seven.

To make matters even worse, EYEBALLERS won the next map of the series, Vertigo, 16-12, but narrowly lost on Ancient 16-14. It’s impossible to tell, but if Los Kogutos didn’t kill JW because of the silencer glitch, maybe EYEBALLERS could have won Overpass in overtime.

This game-breaking bug that makes silencers go through walls has been around for years. Vitality’s dupreeh got killed because of it in a Dust II match against FORZE at the PGL Antwerp Major in May 2022, and the silencer glitch also occurs on Inferno. But Valve has somehow never fixed it.

We’re getting close to the end of CS:GO as CS2 will release worldwide this summer and all we can wait for at this point is to see if the Source 2 engine fixes game-breaking bugs like this. Many fans and players likely also hope the Valve developers will be more hands-on with CS2’s bugs and continue the good work that has been done during the beta.

