G2 parts ways with CS:GO player AMANEK

French CS:GO rifler François “AMANEK” Delaunay and G2 have gone separate ways today, six months after the 28-year-old was moved to the bench to create room for the arrival of the Russian prodigy Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov.

AMANEK had been a part of G2’s CS:GO roster since March 2019, when the European organization still housed an all-French lineup with the likes of Richard “shox” Papillon and Lucas “Lucky” Chastang. The hybrid rifler stayed when G2 took the international approach and played multiple roles like primary AWPer and supportive rifler, in accordance with what the team needed. AMANEK most notably helped G2 finish runner-up at PGL Stockholm Major in November 2021.

Today we part ways with the most iconic rifler/AWPer/coach/sub/CEO 🫡



Thanks for everything @G2AMANEK, it's been a great ride ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GdMyh2snwN — G2 Esports (@G2esports) July 22, 2022

After his benching, AMANEK stayed on the sidelines and only played in ESL Pro League season 15 in March as an emergency substitute for G2. Other than that, he also made an odd appearance as the team’s head coach at IEM Katowice after Rémy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam tested positive for COVID-19.

AMANEK has been reportedly linked with a move to LDLC and should that transfer come to fruition, the hybrid rifler would once again play in an all-French roster and also take a step back in his career. LDLC are currently competing in smaller tournaments and hopes that signing a player like AMANEK will help to develop the young players in the roster and elevate the level of the team.

In addition to having parted ways with AMANEK, G2 is also evaluating its current CS:GO lineup after the lackluster results in the first half of the season. Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen and Audric “JACKZ” Jug are reportedly on the chopping block, meaning the European organization would have to sign two players for the remainder of the year.