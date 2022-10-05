FURIA vs. EG highlights second round of IEM Rio CS:GO Major Americas RMR

The first elimination and advancement matches will be defined after the second round is over.

The second round of the IEM Rio Major Americas Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournament has been defined after Team Liquid defeated Los + oNe 16-6 on Dust II, and FURIA vs. Evil Geniuses is arguably the best matchup of the next round that will be played today.

FURIA and EG breezed past Infinity and Nouns, respectively, in the opening round of the Americas RMR and are both expected to qualify for IEM Rio Major. They’ll meet each other in the 1-0 pool at 11am CT, which still features the best-of-one format. The other 1-0 pool matches are 9z vs. Imperial, Liquid vs. MIBR, and Complexity vs. paiN gaming.

The 0-1 matchups, on the other hand, will feature ATK vs. ARCTIC, Nouns vs. Infinity, Isurus vs. 00 Nation, and O PLANO vs. Los + oNe. Out of all the CS:GO teams in the 0-1 pool, 00 Nation stands out as one of the squads that should have a victory in the competition instead of a loss. The Brazilian team led by Epitácio “TACO” de Melo and Marcelo “coldzera” David threw away a 14-7 advantage to 9z and lost in overtime.

After the second round of the Americas RMR is concluded, the action will pick up tomorrow with the first advancement and elimination matches, which will be played as best-of-three series. There will also be best-of-ones between the teams that have a 1-1 record.

Here are all of the next matches at the Americas RMR: