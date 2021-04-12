Flusha introduces new CS:GO roster project after Fnatic release

The former Fnatic legend reveals the org will go public soon.

Robin “flusha” Rönnquist, a Counter-Strike legend and a prominent fixture on Fnatic for years, officially left the organization today after his third tenure with the team.

Flusha was moved to Fnatic's bench at the beginning of 2021 after rejoining the team in September 2019 following a short stint with Cloud9 and then an extended break.

The three-time Major winner is already looking forward to his next project, though, and revealed the list of players who are set to join him in the new endeavor. The project's lineup consists of himself, Miikka "suNny" Kemppi, Jere "sergej" Salo, Rokas "EspiranTo" Milasauskas, and Buğra "Calyx" Arkın.

Finally today i get to announce the team project we have been working on for the past few months.

Not everything is set in stone regarding lineup but for now it is:

flusha

suNny

sergej

espiranto

Calyx



We have an organisation supporting us that will go public in the near future! — Robin Rönnquist (@flusha) April 12, 2021

Flusha was previously tied to suNny when the two players were joined by former Gen.G/C9 player Timothy "autimatic" Ta in a trio seeking an organization to play for. But those plans were derailed when the trio failed to find a suitable org. Autimatic then left the group for T1 and VALORANT.

Sergej has been an inactive member of ENCE since November when he announced he was required to fulfill his Finnish military service. Espiranto most recently played for c0ntact Gaming and played for CR4ZY beforehand. Calyx was released from Team Envy in February after the organization stepped back from Counter-Strike.

The players are now waiting on the mystery organization to go public, according to both flusha and suNny, but gave no timetable for when that could be. SuNny told HLTV that Calyx is being trialed, but the rest of the roster has reportedly signed with this organization.

More information regarding how this roster came together should be released later this week.