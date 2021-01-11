Envy releases CS:GO roster

Envy is moving on from its current CS:GO lineup, the organization announced today.
Nifty, Calyx, LEGIJA, MICHU, Thomas, and coach Kuben will be made "available for transfer effective immediately, in the interest of allowing players and staff to pursue new opportunities," Envy said.
This move comes after a tumultuous tenure in the Counter-Strike scene, particularly in 2020. Envy joined Flashpoint as a founding member in May, sinking $2 million into the league for the franchise fee.
Now, just a few months after claiming that the org has reserved a larger budget for CS:GO in 2021, Envy seems on the way out. "We are willing to improve and provide resources in CSGO," Envy owner Mike "hastr0" Rufail said in a tweet on Nov. 1, 2020.
On Jan. 8, hastr0 claimed Envy was evaluating all of its options for 2021 during a spat with CS:GO journalist Jarek “DeKay” Lewis.
In another earlier tweet, hastr0 claimed that "operating almost any CS team is lighting money on fire right now."
But hastr0 claims that Envy is "still willing to apply a good budget to CS for the right opportunity in the future. No one would be happier than me if that comes in 2021."
Envy has been in the CS:GO scene since 2015 when it picked up the then-LDLC roster. An early 2020 overhaul seemingly hasn't produced the results that Envy wanted from the team and now it appears that yet another CS:GO squad is orgless heading into the bulk of 2021.