Flashpoint reveals new schedule, matches to resume on March 20

Flashpoint has set a new schedule for the remaining CS:GO games of phase one after suspending matches on Monday due to coronavirus concerns.

The pandemic caused Flashpoint to transition from its offline studio in Los Angeles to online play, similar to what ESL did with the Pro League last week. Flashpoint’s matches will resume on Friday, March 20.

Flashpoint has revised the order of some matches to better suit teams as they transition to play from home or at the Los Angeles apartments provided by the league. Matches from the same group won’t be held on the same day anymore.

Although the tournament organizer has revamped the schedule for phase one, the previous dates for phase two aren’t confirmed yet—Flashpoint will revise them.

Only the first round of competition has been played so far. C0ntac Gaming, HAVU, Chaos, Gen.G, Cloud9, and Dignitas secured a win. Flashpoint’s phases one and two consist of three double-elimination GSL groups of four teams each.

Here’s the revised schedule for Flashpoint phase one.

Friday, March 20

12pm CT: Envy vs. MIBR (Group B)

3pm CT: Dignitas vs. Cloud9 (Group C)

Saturday, March 21

12pm CT: MAD Lions vs. Copenhagen Flames (Group A)

3pm CT: Gen.G vs. Chaos (Group B)

Sunday, March 22

12pm CT: Orgless vs. FPX (Group C)

3pm CT: HAVU vs. c0ntact (Group A)

Monday, March 23

11am CT: Group A consolidation final

2pm CT: Group B consolidation final

5pm CT: Group C consolidation final

Tuesday, March 24