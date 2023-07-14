FaZe Clan’s storied CS:GO coach walks away in search of ‘next challenge’

Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström has departed FaZe Clan’s Counter-Strike roster after five years under the Grand Slam-winning banner. The tenured coach won multiple CS:GO trophies during two stints with various squad members, but said today he’s now off to look for his “next challenge.”

The Swedish coach didn’t rule out the possibility of returning for CS2 and left room for more updates regarding his next moves as the Source 2 overhaul draws near. “There is a lot to look forward to with CS2 around the corner,” he said on July 13.

He added, “I’m very proud of all the players I have coached during my time and all the trophies we have lifted together.” RobbaN won a total of 11 CS:GO LAN trophies out of 63 played, alongside an Intel Grand Slam triumph.

After many years of coaching, I’ve decided it’s time to move on to the next challenge. This decision hasn’t been easy to make but, in the end, I feel this is the right way to go. I’m very proud of all the players I have coached during my time and all the trophies that we have… — Robert Dahlström (@RobbaN) July 13, 2023

Under RobbaN’s guidance, FaZe made countless playoff runs, including several second-place finishes. The squad fielded a wide variety of players, with international powerhouses coming in and out of the roster frequently. Their most recent success came at ESL Pro League Season 17 where they beat heavyweight CS:GO squads like NAVI, C9, and FURIA to take home the trophy and the $200,000 prize.

FaZe also won the PGL Antwerp 2022 Major, though that was without RobbaN’s input. The leader was embroiled in the widely spread coaching bans that swept the scene in 2020 and was forced, by Valve, to sit on the sidelines.

My side of the bug abuse story



Read: https://t.co/aLKofBa94N — Robert Dahlström (@RobbaN) September 28, 2020

RobbaN argued his side of the story, but Valve’s ruling was final and he was suspended from all coaching activities across the 2021 PGL Stockholm Major and the 2022 PGL Antwerp Major. This led to the veteran coach missing out on FaZe and Finn “karrigan” Andersen’s long-awaited CS:GO Major win last season.

Despite this late bump in the road, RobbaN helped push FaZe to become number one in the world on six different occasions before calling it quits today.

