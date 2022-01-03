FaZe Clan confirms ropz signing

FaZe Clan has bolstered its CS:GO roster with another young star after announcing the acquisition of Robin “ropz” Kool today. The move confirms reports of a ropz-to-FaZe transfer that initially emerged in December.

Ropz joins the FaZe roster after almost five years competing under the MOUZ (former mousesports) banner as the team’s lurker. During that time, he rose to prominence as one of the top players in all of CS:GO, with a massive trove of trophies earned and back-to-back top 10 spots in HLTV’s top 20 players of the year lists for 2019 and 2020. He officially parted ways with MOUZ on Dec. 29.

The 22-year-old from Estonia is a fragging machine who delivers in the biggest matches time and time again. This blend of consistency and clutchness is just what FaZe needs after a rather lackluster end to 2021. The team was unable to find the success they (and many others) were anticipating after bringing in both Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken and Finn “karrigan” Andersen to start 2021. FaZe parted ways with former superstar Marcelo “coldzera” David during the summer of 2021 and is likely counting on ropz to become the difference-maker on its lineup.

FaZe is moving legendary lurker Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer Gustafsson back to the bench yet again after bringing him in “on a permanent basis” in June following the departure of coldzera. MOUZ has also moved Frederik “acoR” Gyldstrand to the bench and promoted Ádám “torzsi” Torzsás from academy team MOUZ NXT. Both teams are set to debut their new rosters at IEM Katowice in February.