FaZe Clan star dismisses rumors of roster changes ahead of CS2

A lot of teams will be assessing their options when CS2 is fully released this summer. And contrary to what some rumors may have suggested, FaZe Clan won’t make any changes.

Despite being in shaky form since their early elimination from the IEM Rio Major in November 2022 and not winning a trophy since ESL Pro League season 17 in March, which gave them the Intel Grand Slam trophy as well, Twistzz told HLTV during the BLAST Premier Spring Final’s media day on June 7 that they’re happy with their current lineup.

“No changes,” Twistzz said in an interview with HLTV. “Everyone enjoys playing with each other and we have great team chemistry, and it’s something we’re not gonna take for granted.”

The rumors about FaZe potentially making a roster change have been gaining traction since rain, one of the veteran players on the roster, became a father in January.

Many fans were wondering if the Norwegian star would continue competing in CS2 or choose to retire. But rain made it pretty clear in May that he’s not going anywhere and actually renewed his contract with FaZe.

It also doesn’t help that FaZe has made questionable decisions in the past regarding roster changes, such as parting ways with karrigan in December 2018 to make NiKo the in-game leader. The move never panned out and led to multiple roster changes as the team continuously failed to reach the top despite having star players until karrigan returned in February 2021 and RobbaN was reinstated as the head coach.

FaZe are one of the eight teams fighting for the trophy at the $425,000 BLAST Premier Spring Final this week in Washington, D.C. Should they make a deep run, let’s say at least advance to the semifinals, any roster change rumors will likely cool off further.

