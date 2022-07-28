Evil Geniuses reportedly in advanced talks with CS:GO coach and esports director Vorborg

Daniel “Vorborg” Vorborg, the expert behind all Copenhagen Flames rosters, is close to signing with Evil Geniuses to coach its primary CS:GO team, according to a report by Blix.

The lineup centered around Timothy “autimatic” Ta has been without a coach since Damien “maLeK” Marcel was moved to the bench in May after EG failed to qualify for PGL Antwerp Major. The Frenchman allegedly had a tough run with the squad. The former captain Jake “Stewie2K” Yip was called out by maLeK’s assistant coach Paolo “EVY” Berbudeau for having a poor attitude and lack of professionalism during their stay.

Vorborg, on the other hand, has been a free agent since June 2022. He left Copenhagen Flames, his only team since 2016, in all capacities after the organization transfer-listed its entire roster to compile a new one. The 30-year-old Dane has a strong track record of signing unproven talent in Denmark or giving an opportunity to players that were on the sidelines.

The former Copenhagen Flames esports director and coach most notably put together the core of Nico “nicoodoz” Tamjidi, Jakob “Jabbi” Nygaard, and Fredrik “roeJ” Jørgensen. This trio led Copenhagen Flames to two Major appearances, first at PGL Stockholm Major in 2021 and later on PGL Antwerp Major in 2022, where they reached the playoffs under the supervision of Vorborg.

In addition to reportedly acquiring Vorborg, EG is also on the brink of signing Team Vitality’s Kevin “misutaaa” Rabier and K23’s Sanjar “neaLaN” İshakov, according to 1pv.fr. This international duo is set to replace William “RUSH” Wierzba and Stewie2K. The latter left the competitive scene today to become a streamer under the EG brand.