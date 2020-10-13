Evil Geniuses’ CS:GO team to boot camp in Europe

EG will reportedly play in the BLAST Premier Fall Series in Europe at the end of the month.

Evil Geniuses’ CS:GO squad will travel to Serbia next week, according to EG’s team manager Derrick “⁠LILMAN⁠” Boyne.

EG are presumably going to practice in Europe ahead of the BLAST Premier Fall Series at the end of October, according to HLTV. EG will reportedly return to North America in time for IEM Beijing North America, which starts on Nov. 6, but will reportedly travel back to Europe one more time to compete in other tournaments until the end of the CS:GO season.

It was already known that the best North American and European teams were reportedly in talks to face each other in the last few months of 2020. If confirmed, these tournaments will be held in Europe and the North American-based teams will have to spend some time away from home.

EG is the first organization to confirm its travel to Europe. Other BLAST-partnered teams, such as Team Liquid, MIBR, and 100 Thieves, are yet to confirm.

At the moment, though, it’s unclear whether 100 Thieves and MIBR will play at BLAST Premier Fall Series. 100 Thieves is set to leave CS:GO after IEM New York North America, which ends on Oct. 18, and MIBR only has two players on its active lineup, Vito “kNgV-” Giuseppe and Alencar “trk” Rossato.

Most CS:GO tournaments have been held online since the coronavirus pandemic started in February. The global health situation forced tournament organizers to split their tournaments between Europe and North America—the most competitive regions—and also among other regions such as CIS, Asia, Oceania, and South America.