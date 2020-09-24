ESL replaces MIBR and Hard Legion for IEM New York

MIBR and Hard Legion's RMR points were reset because their former coaches used the coaching bug.

MIBR and Hard Legion are no longer eligible to compete at IEM New York, the upcoming Regional Major Ranking (RMR) CS:GO tournament for North America and CIS, ESL announced today.

This announcement comes weeks after MIBR and Hard Legion had their RMR points reset due to their former coaches abusing the coach spectating bug in previous RMR tournaments. Ricardo “dead” Sinigaglia from MIBR and Aleksandr “⁠MechanoGun⁠” Bogatiryev from Hard Legion received a six-month and two-year suspension, respectively, from the Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC).

Chaos will replace MIBR at IEM New York North America since Anthony “vanity” Malaspina and crew were the next team in line based on the North American RMR standings. Hard Legion, on the other hand, will be replaced by the winner of Invictus Gaming vs. HellRaisers, the teams that finished in fifth and sixth, respectively, in the CIS closed qualifier.

We’re announcing some team updates to #IEM New York Online:



– @mibr and @hard_legion replaced by @ChaosEC and the winner of @invgaming International vs @HELLRAISERSgg respectively

– Champions of NA will be invited to the IEM Global Challenge in Decemberhttps://t.co/GMOIEqe1kZ pic.twitter.com/XVpnu24mFo — Intel®ExtremeMasters (@IEM) September 24, 2020

MIBR aren’t the only team out of IEM New York North America, though. ESL also announced that Gen.G, Swole Patrol, and Yeah Gaming have withdrawn from the event due to roster issues. RBG and Rebirth, the next two eligible teams from the closed qualifiers, will take two of the available spots. The third open slot hasn’t been finalized yet. ESL will provide more updates in the future.

Here’s the list of teams for IEM New York North America and CIS at the moment. The North American tournament will kick off on Oct. 6, while the CIS part will start on Oct. 13.

North America

Evil Geniuses

Team Liquid

FURIA

Cloud9

100 Thieves

Chaos

Triumph

Team oNe

New England Whalers

RBR

Rebirth

TBD

CIS