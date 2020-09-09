Valve breaks silence on coaching bug, says teams will get RMR points reset if disqualified

Valve has put its foot down on those caught cheating using the coaching bug in CS:GO that’s supposedly been present in the game for years.

Valve posted an update today on the recently canceled Major tournament, which was scheduled to be played in Rio later this year. Later in the post, Valve criticized those who used the coaching bug and said teams that were disqualified will have their regional major ranking points reset.

An update on Majors and coaching: https://t.co/OEjakj9Zsv — CS:GO (@CSGO) September 9, 2020

This point-based qualification system was used to determine the invites for the Major later this year. But since it’s been canceled, teams can still accumulate points for the next events and Major next year.

“At a minimum, we expect that players and coaches will play by the rules, and immediately pause the match and alert tournament admins if they know of an issue that may give them (or an opponent) an unfair advantage,” Valve said.

Although Valve has been strict on coaching in the past, it seems that the role could be next on the chopping block. Following the exploitation of this bug, Vave said “we may also consider limitations to coaching.”

It seems that the coaches who used the exploit could potentially receive punishments from third parties, too. “As for taking action against individual coaches, we’re going to wait until we get a complete picture of the extent of the bug abuse and the punishments handed down by third parties,” Valve said.

This means that the teams that abused the bug, such as MIBR, Hard Legion, and Heroic, will have their RMR points removed considering each team’s coach was caught using the bug.