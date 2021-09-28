Endpoint BOROS to miss IEM Fall Europe due to visa issues

Endpoint will have to play with their coach Allan Hender, who has no background in competitive CS:GO.

Endpoint’s young star Mohammad “⁠BOROS⁠” Malhas won’t attend IEM Fall Europe, the last Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournament ahead of the PGL Major Stockholm, since his visa to enter Stockholm, Sweden hasn’t been processed, the organization announced today.

With BOROS out of the tournament, the British-International team have no other alternative than using their new coach Allan Hender as their fifth player for IEM Fall Europe, which will kick off tomorrow. Allan creates CS:GO content on his YouTube channel and worked as an analyst for tournaments before being called to coach Endpoint last week.

“Due to the tight timescales between the closed qualifier and the event, along with other factors, and despite continuous discussions with the Swedish Embassy and authorities, we have not been able to get a visa processed,” Endpoint said. The British organization stressed that BOROS hasn’t been denied a visa and will be traveling to events and boot camps with the rest of the team in the near future.

Even though Allan has never played CS:GO professionally, Endpoint had no other alternative other than using him. “Although we have a contracted academy team to try and avoid such issues, Valve has such as strict policy in place regarding substitutions that we are left with no choice but to field our non-playing (and newly appointed) coach,” Endpoint said.

The IEM Fall Europe will be held on LAN from Sept. 29 to Oct. 10, with a $105,000 prize pool and 18,908 RMR points on the line. Endpoint have been placed on Group B alongside heavy-hitters such as Heroic, Astralis, and Complexity.