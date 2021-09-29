Mirbit to stand in for Endpoint in IEM Fall Europe

The European side won't have to play with their coach after all.

Endpoint has found a last-minute substitute in the form of German CS:GO player Sabit “⁠mirbit⁠” Coktasar to replace Mohammad “⁠BOROS⁠” Malhas at IEM Fall Europe.

BOROS, who can’t attend the LAN tournament in Stockholm, Sweden due to visa issues, was going to be initially substituted by the newly appointed coach Allan Hender, who has no competitive background whatsoever. Endpoint, however, added mirbit to their roster after ESL sent an email last night to all teams participating in this RMR, allowing them to list a substitute that can be used during the event. Previously, the tournament organizer had only asked teams to list one single person to act as either coach or substitute.

This is the last Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournament ahead of the PGL Major Stockholm, the first Valve-sponsored event in more than two years.

ESL didn’t change the rule, though. It was pointed out yesterday that Valve actually allows teams to list one substitute, as long as the player wasn’t registered as part of another team, but ESL and the organizations might have forgotten it.

The addition of mirbit comes as a huge relief to Endpoint, who won’t have to play with their coach. The British organization, though, will still suffer a 20 percent deduction to any RMR points they won at IEM Fall Europe, per Valve’s ruling.

Several teams like Astralis, G2, Natus Vincere, and Fnatic added a substitute to their IEM Fall roster, according to HLTV, but these players are not expected to attend the tournament unless it’s absolutely necessary.