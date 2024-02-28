Disastrous RMR run sees one CS2 region miss its first Major in 6 years

For the first time since PGL Major Kraków 2017, there will be no Australian team at a Counter-Strike Major. This comes as a result of a horrible run by Grayhound, who failed to qualify through Asia-Pacific RMR on Feb. 28.

Grayhound dropped to the lower bracket on Feb. 26, where they decisively defeated JiJieHao and ATOX before clashing with Lynn Vision. The Chinese team got the better of Grayhound despite losing the first map, Vertigo. Earlier on Feb. 28, TheMongolz finished their sweep of the RMR by dominating Lynn Vision and taking the first spot at the Major.

In the series against Lynn Vision, Grayhound convincingly took Vertigo after some perilous T-side and stellar defense on the CT side in the second half. Anubis didn’t go their way despite numerous efforts and many close calls, but Nuke was a straight-up disaster. The Aussies secured only two rounds in the first half, and quickly met their demise after losing the opening three in the second.

Asian TheMongolz and Lynn Vision made it to Copenhagen instead. Photo by Adam Lakomy via ESL

It’s surely a disaster for Australian CS2 fans who had the chance to root for their countrymen in each Major since ELEAGUE Boston 2018 onward. Back then, it was Renegades who represented the people of Down Under in the most important tournament in the CS ecosystem. Ever since, either Renegades or Grayhound took the mantle of being the Oceanic representatives at the Valve-sponsored events. But unfortunately for them, that streak has been broken with the PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major.

Grayhound itself was present at the last two Majors in Paris and Rio de Janeiro. Not making it to Denmark could possibly be a hit for the organization and its players, as they’re going to miss out on the lucrative Sticker money as well.

The PGL CS2 Copenhagen Major is scheduled to start on March 17, and both Asian-Pacific and European teams have already qualified. Fans around the world await the beginning and conclusion of the Americas RMR, which will determine five participants from the two continents.