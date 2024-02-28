Category:
Counter-Strike

Disastrous RMR run sees one CS2 region miss its first Major in 6 years

An impressive streak has come to an end.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Feb 28, 2024 07:06 am
An overhead shot of the PGL Stockholm Major. A crowd cheers as live Counter-Strike is played in Stockholm, Sweden.
Photo by Stefan Petrescu via PGL

For the first time since PGL Major Kraków 2017, there will be no Australian team at a Counter-Strike Major. This comes as a result of a horrible run by Grayhound, who failed to qualify through Asia-Pacific RMR on Feb. 28.

Recommended Videos

Grayhound dropped to the lower bracket on Feb. 26, where they decisively defeated JiJieHao and ATOX before clashing with Lynn Vision. The Chinese team got the better of Grayhound despite losing the first map, Vertigo. Earlier on Feb. 28, TheMongolz finished their sweep of the RMR by dominating Lynn Vision and taking the first spot at the Major.

In the series against Lynn Vision, Grayhound convincingly took Vertigo after some perilous T-side and stellar defense on the CT side in the second half. Anubis didn’t go their way despite numerous efforts and many close calls, but Nuke was a straight-up disaster. The Aussies secured only two rounds in the first half, and quickly met their demise after losing the opening three in the second.

The MongolZ's bLitz, playing at IEM Katowice.
Asian TheMongolz and Lynn Vision made it to Copenhagen instead. Photo by Adam Lakomy via ESL

It’s surely a disaster for Australian CS2 fans who had the chance to root for their countrymen in each Major since ELEAGUE Boston 2018 onward. Back then, it was Renegades who represented the people of Down Under in the most important tournament in the CS ecosystem. Ever since, either Renegades or Grayhound took the mantle of being the Oceanic representatives at the Valve-sponsored events. But unfortunately for them, that streak has been broken with the PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major.

Grayhound itself was present at the last two Majors in Paris and Rio de Janeiro. Not making it to Denmark could possibly be a hit for the organization and its players, as they’re going to miss out on the lucrative Sticker money as well.

The PGL CS2 Copenhagen Major is scheduled to start on March 17, and both Asian-Pacific and European teams have already qualified. Fans around the world await the beginning and conclusion of the Americas RMR, which will determine five participants from the two continents.

related content
Read Article PGL Copenhagen Major Asia RMR: Schedule, results, teams
The PGL Copenhagen Major Asia RMR logo.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
PGL Copenhagen Major Asia RMR: Schedule, results, teams
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 28, 2024
Read Article All CS2 teams qualified for the PGL Copenhagen Major
FaZe Clan's David "frozen" Čerňanský celebrates a win at the PGL Copenhagen RMR.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
All CS2 teams qualified for the PGL Copenhagen Major
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson and others Feb 28, 2024
Read Article How to get the dot crosshair in CS2
Player with an AK-47 in CS2's Anubis map.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
How to get the dot crosshair in CS2
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article PGL Copenhagen Major Asia RMR: Schedule, results, teams
The PGL Copenhagen Major Asia RMR logo.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
PGL Copenhagen Major Asia RMR: Schedule, results, teams
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 28, 2024
Read Article All CS2 teams qualified for the PGL Copenhagen Major
FaZe Clan's David "frozen" Čerňanský celebrates a win at the PGL Copenhagen RMR.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
All CS2 teams qualified for the PGL Copenhagen Major
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson and others Feb 28, 2024
Read Article How to get the dot crosshair in CS2
Player with an AK-47 in CS2's Anubis map.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
How to get the dot crosshair in CS2
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 28, 2024
Author
Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.