CSSPA talking with tournament organizers on return to LAN amidst COVID-19 pandemic

The Counter-Strike Professional Players’ Association (CSPPA) is currently speaking with tournaments organizers to “establish clear and safe protocols” concerning a potential return to offline events, acknowledging that players were “looking forward” to once again attending LAN tournaments.

In a statement released today, the CSPPA cited the need for concerned discussion in order to “ensure a return to LAN which is as safe for players as possible.”

“As in any other professional sport, returning to physical events during the COVID-19 pandemic exposes players to considerable health risks due to travel and added exposure to a larger number of people.”

CSSPA stated that general safety measures are being discussed, such as regulating “travel, testing policies, interactions with staff, media and fans.”

While the world continues to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, the CSSPA and organizers do have precedents to observe. Several sporting events have opted to continue their seasons with stringent measures.

On the esports side, Riot Games has given League of Legends’ World Championship the go-ahead in Shanghai without live audiences. The NBA’s Disney World bubble is a shining example of a sporting isolation zone, with no players testing positive for COVID-19 for five consecutive weeks since play began July 30.