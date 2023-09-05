CS:GO reaches incredible player milestone ahead of CS2’s launch

With Counter-Strike 2’s launch imminent, the franchise is having the time of its life. The latest data shows CS:GO has just broken a jaw-dropping milestone ahead of CS2’s arrival.

CS:GO has recorded over one million players every month since August 2022, according to SteamDB. On Aug. 4, 2022, it recorded 1,039,889 players, while it peaked at 1,818,773 players on April 27 the same year.

These spikes aren’t random either. The game has tended to peak whenever a new wave of CS2 beta invites rolls out. On March 30 this year, the game peaked at 1,511,946 players, just days after CS2 was announced.

But, most importantly, the spikes are likely simply due to CS:GO being a great game. With the arrival of VALORANT in 2020, some claimed Counter-Strike was dead and would vanish in the next few years. CS2 hype, however, shows that’s not the case at all.

Valve invited hundreds of thousands of new players to CS2’s beta in late August, handing out access to players with Prime status and an active skill group in CS:GO.

Since then, many players have been enjoying the limited test, with the game peaking at 1,560,435 on Aug. 31. Given CS2 release is scheduled for summer 2023, which is slowly but surely coming to an end, these numbers are surely going to be beaten when game actually launches.

About the author