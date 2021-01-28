CS:GO pros and coaches react negatively to Valve’s online coaching ban

Valve released a major update to its CS:GO Regional Major Rankings system yesterday, announcing huge changes that affect coaching. These changes follow the fallout from the coaching spectator bug scandal of 2020.

The biggest change comes in the form of coaches not being allowed on the server or in the same room as players during an online map. And the reaction from pro players and coaches hasn't been positive. They view the new ruling as an overreaction and think it's unfair to coaches who did nothing wrong. And since the coaches who got caught are already suspended by the ESIC and now banned from Valve Majors, the new rule only affects those who did nothing wrong.

Astralis' coach Danny "zonic" Sørensen, a Coach of the Year winner, said this was "a sad day for Counter-Strike." His star player, Nicolai "dev1ce" Reedtz, mocked the decision by Valve to punish all of the coaches instead of just the ones who cheated. He also took a shot at Valve for including 100 Thieves stickers in the new update despite the organization no longer fielding an active CS:GO roster.

Sad day for Counter-Strike ☹️ — Danny Sørensen (@zonic) January 28, 2021

Maybe we can challenge the legendary major team 100T at the stockholm major in 2021! — Nicolai Reedtz (@dev1ce) January 28, 2021

Criticism arose from outside the Astralis ranks as well. Evil Geniuses' coach Wilton "zews" Prado said it was "heartbreaking and infuriating" to be punished when he did nothing wrong.

💔😡



I did nothing wrong and get punished the same. Honestly just heartbreaking and infuriating at the same time.



Thanks to everyone who knew about / abused this bug.



Thanks to @CSGO who can't even acknowledge their own fault in all of this. — Wilton Prado 'zews' (@zews) January 28, 2021

Former Ninjas in Pyjamas coach Faruk Pita, who had his ESIC ban reduced for cooperation and confession, called out Valve for not dealing with the issues after he brought it to the company's attention. He also criticized Valve for its lack of attentiveness to CS:GO compared to how Riot is with VALORANT.

NT @CSGO



How about you open up a channel for direct contact with the pro-scene? What happened to you? In 2014 it was easy to access you. Now we have to hope our emails come through, and if not then hunt you down on twitter DMs. pic.twitter.com/PB2GzyEjBm — Faruk Pita (@pitaCSGO) January 28, 2021

I hate to say this but @CSGO is so mis-managed that it sucks. Idk about you guys, but the fact that Valorant has opened up a Discord channel, where even I am invited (I HAVE NEVER TOUCHED THAT GAME) & have 20+ Riot members available is sickening imo as a CSfan. Step up ffs @CSGO — Faruk Pita (@pitaCSGO) January 28, 2021

This isn't the first time a coaching decision from Valve has angered the pro CS:GO community, though. Numerous other coaches and players retweeted the above sentiments, as well as several similar ones. We'll see how teams react to this decision going forward on the road to Stockholm, the $2 million Major set to take place from Oct. 23 to Nov. 7.