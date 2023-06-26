CS:GO fans plead for one minor yet quality change before the CS2 arrival

With Counter-Strike 2’s release drawing closer every day, players want to see Valve implement one small but life-changing tweak in the game before we get our hands on it.

CS fans rallied behind a plea to minimize the voting window in the game after casting your own vote on a Reddit post on June 25. In CS:GO, the window stays relatively large regardless of whether you have cast your vote or not. With CS2 set to introduce a bunch of tiny yet quality improvements, the players hope to see this one implemented as well.

“Love it. Every-time someone initiates a vote it pisses me off having to play with it up,” one player wrote in the comments. “Make it transparent, can’t believe how annoying the window is,” another added.

While the window isn’t that enormous in the 16:9 resolution, as shown in the picture posted by the author, players pointed out it’s worse in 4:3. With the latter resolution so popular among players, it could be worth Valve taking it under their scope.

Overall, the developers are taking a lot of bugs and issues into consideration when fixing CS2. These bugs are sent to them by a small group of lucky players who have access to the game’s beta, which was originally launched at the end of March alongside the announcement of CS2 itself.

The newest version of Counter-Strike isn’t far away, as it’s expected to launch sometime this Summer. The exact date of release, however, remains unknown at the time of publishing.

