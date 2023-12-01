CS2’s Nov. 30 update brings further improvements to tick rate, animations, and tweaks to 6 maps

Valve has been working tirelessly on patching Counter-Strike 2, releasing updates frequently since the game’s release in September. On Nov. 30, the developer launched another major patch, bringing improvements to tick rate, animations, and changes to six popular maps.

Valve tweaked the timing to various systems, like throwing grenades and shooting from a revolver, according to the official patch notes. Not every improvement has been listed in the blog post, since the devs claim they made changes to “various systems” but only listed the two mentioned above. We expect there are a few more in the game itself.

The animation tweaks will surely be a well-received change to the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There have also been a total of seven changes to animations. Player models should move more smoothly in the game from now on, with changes to their torsos’ rotation, foot placement, character posing, and more being included in the patch. The update also introduces tweaks to the sound, however, from where we stand, these are quite minor adjustments.

On top of that, the devs are trying their best to keep the maps as competitive as possible. Nuke, Mirage, Office, Vertigo, Anubis, and Ancient were updated in the Nov. 30 patch notes. Most of them seem like small changes and bug fixes, but we’re sure when put together and tested, they could make an impact on how the maps are played.

With everything combined, the Nov. 30 update feels quite significant. The reactions from players on Reddit are mostly positive, though, there are some nitpicks. For example, the community is perplexed Valve once again included sub-tick improvements. These were present in previous patches, but the gameplay hasn’t changed much after these updates were launched.