CS2’s Nov. 16 update makes changes to all 7 Active Duty maps

Valve deployed fixes and improvements to all seven Active Duty maps in CS2—Mirage, Inferno, Nuke, Overpass, Ancient, Anubis, and Vertigo—in a massive update on Nov. 16.

The CS2 developer has been relentlessly pushing big updates since the beginning of November when it addressed bugs the community was frustrated with. This time around, Valve pushed gameplay adjustments, including sub-tick “visual and audio feedback improvements.” But what is most noticeable is the fact all seven maps played in Premier and the professional circuit have been changed.

The Nov. 16 update mostly focuses on fixing clipping issues and grenade inconsistencies but Valve also made some visual improvements that will directly affect gameplay, most notably on Inferno and Overpass.

On Overpass, for example, Valve added a metal plate to the Swat vehicle in the A Bombsite to hide players’ feet. As for Inferno, Valve moved the bucket on the B Bombsite’s Scaffolding as players were mistaking it for enemies during combat.

🚨 CS2 UPDATE – PATCH NOTICE 🚨

Changes for the 16th of November:



1. Scope bob changes for AWP/Scout 🔭

2. Animation changes galore ✨

3. So many map updates! 🏗️ https://t.co/DG6Laniwgx pic.twitter.com/8KEXioO4nR — Jacky (@Jackyesports) November 17, 2023

All in all, the Nov. 16 CS2 update has been well-received by the community as players are noticing Valve is working hard to make the game as good as CS:GO was at the end of its life cycle in 2023.

“Lots of good updates,” one player wrote on Twitter. “Man, they’re really just churning out these updates left and right, this is some good shit,” another player wrote on Reddit.

Despite the changes, players are still missing “cl_bob” for rifles, a command that allows players to control how much their weapons move while walking, and the command to hold guns with the left hand. Given how much effort Valve has been putting in recently, there’s a chance we’ll see these changes soon.