CS2’s Nov. 16 update makes changes to all 7 Active Duty maps

This 6.1 GB update is very promising.

Screenshot taken of Inferno's A Bombsite in CS2.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Valve deployed fixes and improvements to all seven Active Duty maps in CS2—Mirage, Inferno, Nuke, Overpass, Ancient, Anubis, and Vertigo—in a massive update on Nov. 16.

The CS2 developer has been relentlessly pushing big updates since the beginning of November when it addressed bugs the community was frustrated with. This time around, Valve pushed gameplay adjustments, including sub-tick “visual and audio feedback improvements.” But what is most noticeable is the fact all seven maps played in Premier and the professional circuit have been changed.

The Nov. 16 update mostly focuses on fixing clipping issues and grenade inconsistencies but Valve also made some visual improvements that will directly affect gameplay, most notably on Inferno and Overpass.

On Overpass, for example, Valve added a metal plate to the Swat vehicle in the A Bombsite to hide players’ feet. As for Inferno, Valve moved the bucket on the B Bombsite’s Scaffolding as players were mistaking it for enemies during combat.

All in all, the Nov. 16 CS2 update has been well-received by the community as players are noticing Valve is working hard to make the game as good as CS:GO was at the end of its life cycle in 2023.

“Lots of good updates,” one player wrote on Twitter. “Man, they’re really just churning out these updates left and right, this is some good shit,” another player wrote on Reddit.

Despite the changes, players are still missing “cl_bob” for rifles, a command that allows players to control how much their weapons move while walking, and the command to hold guns with the left hand. Given how much effort Valve has been putting in recently, there’s a chance we’ll see these changes soon.

Author

Leonardo Biazzi
Staff writer and CS:GO lead. Leonardo has been passionate about games since he was a kid and graduated in Journalism in 2018. Before Leonardo joined Dot Esports in 2019, he worked for Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte. Leonardo also worked for HLTV.org between 2020 and 2021 as a senior writer, until he returned to Dot Esports and became part of the staff team.

