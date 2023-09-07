CS2 players claim Premier matchmaking is broken after some hit near 100 percent win rate

The leaderboards in Counter-Strike 2 Premier mode were finally updated, and it made some players believe the matchmaking is broken.

One player posted a picture of the worldwide leaderboard, where the highest-rated player has 98 wins and a 96 percent win rate. Others below him, who have around 70 wins, have also recorded a similar win rate. While the author thought it was a way to flag cheaters, many players in the comments pointed out it’s likely due to broken matchmaking.

With some players boasting such high win rates, many believe the game is often matching skilled five-man-stacks against average solo players, giving the first team an unfair advantage. In the end, groups of five skilled players who are on the same page will almost always prevail against a randomly selected group of average individuals.

“They’re 5 manning against lower elo people. Happened to me I got a 24k player and 20k player. My team had 14k, 14k, 16k, 11k, 18k. Needless to say we lost very badly,” one player claimed. The numbers in his opinion represent the ranking players obtain in Premier mode. You win points by winning games and lose them by being defeated.

A lot of others share the same sentiments and experiences. They admitted how they were often matched against enemies far above or below their ranking.

While this is a major issue, we’re certain it’s going to be fixed soon. The Premier mode was introduced to CS2 last week, also marking the leaderboard ranking system debut. Therefore, it’s more than likely it’s been experiencing some changes, and Valve will likely have a look, especially after players’ complaints.

The developers have already launched two significant patches, on Sept. 5 and Sept. 6. With their hands full of work ahead of the eventual CS2 launch, the matchmaking is expected to see some tweaks.

About the author