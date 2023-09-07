CS2 players are begging Valve to fix one glaring HUD issue

Counter-Strike 2 was hit with a huge wave of new players after Valve sent out an invite wave last week. As a result, a stream of complaints has come in, including one glaring issue with the game’s HUD.

Specifically, players are annoyed with CS2’s health bar. In a Sept. 6 Reddit post, one player said it’s one of their biggest grievances, and many others chimed in, agreeing and adding other issues to the pile.

The health bar is slightly underlined with red when you’re low in CS2. But it’s a bit blurry, so you don’t always realize when you’re low just based on taking a quick glimpse at it.

In contrast, the health bar in CS:GO shines red when you’re below a certain HP, which seemed to work much better.

Maybe it’s just a matter of habits. Either way, this minor change fooled me a few times in my games, so I think the devs should definitely consider tweaking it before CS2’s full release.

Related CS2 players are already fed up with bad attitudes in Premier mode

CS2 players also pointed out problems with the C4 and armor placement. They have both been slightly altered in CS2 and are difficult to get your head around. Again, this might just be a matter of habits. Players should eventually get used to the changes.

Valve could fix these issues, but it’s no guarantee. After receiving feedback over the last week from thousands of new players, the developers definitely have their hands full. Valve fixed a number of issues on September 5, but there are still plenty in the game.

About the author