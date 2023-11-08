CS2 player discovers game-breaking flashbang bug

CS2 sometimes feels like a treasure chest of bugs that prevent players from having fun in the game. On Nov. 7, a player discovered yet another bug, but this time involving flashbang grenades.

In a video shared on Reddit, a CS2 player walked down mid on Ancient as a CT, threw a flash right in front of them to slow down the terrorist push, and nothing happened. The player was not blinded at all and could continue to push the enemy team.

The bug seemingly affected all flashes in the game as you could clearly hear other flashes exploding in the area but not even a single pixel of white light appeared on the player’s screen.

While it’s tempting to write this off as a one-time bug, the clip showed it occurring in multiple games. In the same way, the OP rushed Monster on Overpass with the entire team throwing flashes that had absolutely zero effect on them.

The post’s creator didn’t elaborate on how the bug appeared or what could’ve caused it but the community quickly agreed this will soon get fixed by Valve because of how gamebreaking this is. “They’ll see it on the subreddit and it’ll probably be fixed in the next patch,” one fan wrote—and it better happen soon.

Other community members highlighted that without overwatch in place, CS2 players abusing this bug will likely not get banned. Thus if the enemy kills you when they should’ve been fully blind, this is why. At the same time, what are players with this bug supposed to do? Pretend flashes work?

CS2 had a good bunch of bugs since its release including a broken knife hit registration and players getting killed through walls. On Nov. 2, Valve released a patch that fixed the majority of those issues so we might be in for another bug-fixing patch in the near future.