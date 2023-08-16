CS2 leak claims old-school Counter-Strike map is getting special winter-themed upgrade

Players are excited but they also have one concern.

Classic Counter-Strike: 1.6 and CS:GO map Cobblestone could be completely revamped for CS2, according to a leak from Aug. 15.

Notable CS2 leaker Aquarius data mined the beta files and found several “snow” files for Cobblestone, which suggests Valve might overhaul the map with a winter upgrade. It’s just speculation at this point, and it could be a seasonal update rather than Cobblestone’s definitive look for CS2.

This leak comes after Valve removed Ancient and Anubis from CS2 and only added a revamped version of Italy.

UHMMMMMMMMMM guys???



Cobblestone is getting a complete overhaul with a winter theme? Just speculating. pic.twitter.com/pxEWzi8lE2 — Aquarius (@aquaismissing) August 15, 2023

Cobblestone was created during the classic CS but gained its first overhaul when Valve coincidentally released the Winter Offensive update for CS:GO in December 2013. The map was taken out of Active Duty rotation in April 2018 and never made it back because players didn’t like how Valve tweaked the B bombsite specifically.

Although several players are on board with Cobblestone getting a special winter upgrade, some of them are concerned the map may end up being imbalanced due to CS2’s bright looks thus far, which would be enhanced by the snow.

“With CS2s outdoor lighting and a snow map, who even needs flashbangs,” one Redditor wrote. “I wonder how the snow will look based on what we have seen so far Cobble might be a permanent flashbang,” another Redditor wrote.

Should Valve add a winter edition of Cobblestone, it would likely happen around December instead of the near future. The community was hoping to play Inferno in this week’s update, but their hopes were kind of shattered after Valve updated the CS2 beta with just Italy.

