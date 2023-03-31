CS2 has disabled its ragdoll collision but not before players showed its full potential

Counter-Strike 2 players could swarm the map with corpses of players or bots until the latest update hit the live servers.

Up until the patch, which went live on March 30, CS2 players could “ragdoll” dead bodies. This didn’t have much of an impact in official matchmaking, but in custom-made servers players could build up piles of corpses, eventually blocking pathways and key positions. This was showcased to its full potential by popular Counter-Strike content creator 3kliksphilip.

In a competitive setting, ragdolling corpses could have a serious impact. Blocking the visibility of the bomb is just one of the issues that could occur. Because of this, players agree ragdolling should have no place in matchmaking or professional matches.

“I’d say it’s good that they’ve removed it. This could have lead to situations, where it could have hindered visibility,” one player said in a recent thread on Reddit.

The latest CS2 patch “disabled collisions between ragdolls.” While this means collision is no longer possible, some players point out that it still could be a thing in the future on community servers. We’ll have to wait and see if that’s the case once the game officially launches later this year.

The update also fixed another major issue with CS2’s limited playtesting—wallhack. Earlier this week, players discovered that writing a simple command in the game’s console allowed them to see through walls, making the beta a nightmare.

Despite the new patch, players have already found another way to cheat in the CS2 beta. A streamer called ohnePixel discovered an exploit that allowed them to see players through walls. For now, Valve may have to go back to the drawing board.