Hours after Valve’s patch fix, CS2 players have already found another way to get wallhacks

Despite Valve’s best efforts to remove all traces of wall-hack console commands, the community has immediately found another simple way to hack back into the CS2 mainframe.

Players originally uncovered console commands that let them enable “wallhacks” in the closed beta, but Valve was quick to act.

Now, just hours after the developers shipped a fix in CS2’s March 30 patch, Counter-Strike players have already discovered another way to achieve the same result. Streamer ohnePixel shared the new exploit late yesterday, and while it may be a cluttered mess compared to the first glitch, you can definitely still see players.

Once activated, the console command clouds the player’s screen with yellow lines outlining various elements throughout the map, including enemy players.

This is yet another game-breaking Counter-Strike 2 console command that Valve will now have to quickly patch. These console commands are usually not accessible when playing on a deathmatch or competitive server, however, users can usually access these when they’re in a custom mode with cheats enabled.

Valve seems to be on the front foot when it comes to CS2 patches. It took only a couple of days for them to solve the initial console issue. Hopefully, this next command will be patched within a similar timeframe.

Counter-Strike’s cheating epidemic has been an issue for decades. This particular issue will likely be fixed within the coming days, however, players have started already creating cheats for CS2—and unfortunately, they’re working pretty well.

This week, gamers created a cheat that sends players falling into the depths of Dust 2, forcing users to fight it out with knives as they plummet to their deaths.

March 30’s patch fixed several issues that plagued the beta, and there’ll likely be countless more patches until the beta’s Summer 2023 release.

Let’s just pray that we all get access to Counter-Strike 2 by then.