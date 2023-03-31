Valve’s decision to change one core setting has Counter-Strike 2 players in an uproar

The ongoing Counter-Strike 2 beta has introduced several key changes to beloved features, and many have been quite well received, but Valve’s recent bind capacity change might be one step too far for the player base.

Having multiple binds attached to one key seems to be a thing of the past. In a March 30 patch, Valve created a one-key bind maximum, which forces players to use a different button to do separate binds.

The change collected a mass of disgruntled Counter-Strike players in a same-day Reddit post, and the community happily roasted Valve’s decision to remove the long-standing setting tradition. Not only that, they’ve already started a petition.

The community believes the settings change will have a series of unintended consequences, likely impacting players who need those types of collective CS2 binds. The change mostly just confused players, as the setting has been around since the early days of Counter-Strike.

In particular, one message was clear: players want the setting back.

Players noted the fact that CS2 has become “less customizable” is concerning for those with disabilities. Users that “need to use different aliases that manage all (their) buys binds” will be heavily impacted by this change, making their game harder in the process. The community believes the modernized change to binds that have been around since Quake just seems to only make things more difficult.

Luckily, these unwanted changes came alongside multiple welcomed changes. Players can now roam free around Dust 2 without being immediately domed by a gamer who used the wall-hack console command. The latest patch also added sounds and visual changes, but this bind tweak seems to be a step in the wrong direction.

Hopefully, Valve will consider this for its next patch. Changing it back will greatly improve the experience of certain players in the Counter-Strike fandom.