Criticized CS:GO AWPer silences doubters with 50-kill performance at IEM Cologne 2023

He became ZywOo for at least one game.

MOUZ’s Ádám “torzsi” Torzsás, one of the most underwhelming AWPers in the whole tier-one CS:GO scene during the first part of the year, had the performance of his life today during the opening round of IEM Cologne 2023.

The Hungarian AWPer dropped a 50-bomb against The Mongolz on July 26 to prevent MOUZ from getting upset in the first round of the play-in stage and dropping to elimination territory. This is a hyper-carry performance that fans are used to only seeing names like ZywOo, s1mple, dev1ce, and sh1ro pull off.

Although CS:GO is a team game, it’s absolutely fair to say that torzsi carried MOUZ to the win on Nuke against The Mongolz as nobody else on his team had more than 27 frags. The 50 frags torzsi dropped resulted in him posting an absurd 1.67 rating, according to HLTV.

Torzsi had an incredible individual performance. Screenshot via HLTV

This performance against The Mongolz may take some much-needed pressure off of torszi’s shoulders. Fans were going as far as calling him the “worst” AWPer in tier-one CS:GO in June and were confused why MOUZ kept him for the second half of 2023.

Torzsi gave an interview during the player break in which he said he wasn’t comfortable in dexter’s tactical system and was looking forward to playing under Kamil “siuhy” Szkaradek again, who was his in-game leader during his time on MOUZ’s academy team.

It’s too early to say if the IGL change will transform torzsi into one of the best CS:GO AWPers in the world, but this is the kind of game that can give the Hungarian player enough confidence to face the top primary snipers.

MOUZ will play against Ninjas in Pyjamas later today at 12:30pm CT and the winner will qualify for the IEM Cologne 2023 group stage.

