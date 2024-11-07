Counter-Strike 2 Nov. 6 patch notes: defuse bug fixed, lag compensation, and bullet hit feedback

A CS2 patch rolled out on Nov. 6 and most notably fixed the defuse bug that caused a fuss recently. Valve also made tweaks to lag compensation and bullet hit feedback. The game’s netcode has been heavily criticized since last year so this patch should address that.

We’ll present only the major changes present in the patch, but you can check the full patch notes in the Steam Community post. Many players hoped Valve would add Train to the map rotation after the recent tease, but this will probably happen in the next big update. The community is waiting for a complete overhaul of one of the classic Counter-Strike maps of all time.

No more defusing the C4 from any height

No more impossible cable stretching. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The CS2 devs patched the game-breaking defuse bug, the biggest fix in the patch. Earlier this week, players found out that CT players could defuse the C4 from any height.

Videos of players defusing the C4 on top of Nuke’s nuclear silos on the A bombsite swarmed X and Reddit, and Valve was quick to patch this bug. From now on, the CT side will have to be on the ground to defuse the C4 like before.

Bullet hit feedback

One of CS2‘s biggest issues since its release has been its netcode, and this patch seems to resolve it. Even though Valve didn’t go into detail about what changes were made to bullet hit feedback, problems like bullets not registering and broken hitboxes should be fixed after this patch.

Lag compensation

As for lag compensation, the developers said they “fixed a case mid-spray where lag compensation would rewind target hitboxes further into the past than what was on screen,” which means players won’t be seeing one thing on their screen and getting a different result in the game.

It took years for Valve to turn CS:GO into a nearly perfect game, and many fans were expecting CS2 to be flawless from the very beginning, especially after Valve promised players that they would get precisely what they see on their screens when CS2 was announced. Hopefully, this finally follows through on that promise.

Animation changes

Another change is the animation optimization. Valve reduced the “animation-related network bandwidth usage.” Over the past month, a lot of players have seen an increase in packet loss and jitter in their CS2 games, so this could solve the issue.

However, some players might get disappointed by this patch after Fletcher Dunn, one of CS2‘s developers, said on X that the Nov. 6 patch isn’t “the big” fix that he mentioned a month ago on Reddit.

When is Valve adding Train to CS2?

Will have to wait for the next update. Image by Valve via Aquarius

After Valve changed CS2‘s X banner to an image of Train on Nov. 4, a lot of players thought the map would return to the rotation this week. But, for now, it’s unclear when Train will debut in CS2.

The timing for Train’s addition isn’t good. Teams are currently preparing for the Perfect World Shanghai Major RMRs, and the return of Train would change the meta drastically, as the pros would have to learn a new map.

That said, Valve will likely wait for the Perfect World Shanghai Major to conclude in December to add Train or introduce the map slowly by putting it in the reserve map rotation.

Train has been out of the map rotation since 2021 when Valve replaced it with Ancient. Everyone thought that Valve would add Train after CS2 was released, as data miners found out that the developer tweaked the map in December 2023.

