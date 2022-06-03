Copenhagen Flames to assemble new CS:GO roster following nicoodoz and roeJ’s transfer to Fnatic

Copenhagen Flames is looking to reboot its CS:GO division after Nico “⁠nicoodoz⁠” Tamjidi and Fredrik “⁠roeJ⁠” Jørgensen departed the organization to join Fnatic today. This means that the Denmark-based club will not rebuild the team around the three players left on the roster: Jakob “⁠jabbi⁠” Nygaard, Rasmus “⁠HooXi⁠” Nielsen, and Rasmus “⁠Zyphon⁠” Nordfoss.

This effectively puts an end to the Copenhagen Flames lineup that went on to most notably play at the PGL Stockholm Major in 2021 and PGL Antwerp Major last month, where their Cinderella run ended in the quarterfinals. On top of that, Copenhagen Flames’ director of esports, co-owner, and head coach Daniel Vorborg also left the organization, citing the need to start another challenge.

With roeJ and nicoodoz moving on, we are hoping to find hew homes for @HooXiCSGO, @jabbiCS and @ZyphonCS as well.



Read about the future for Flames CS:GO here:https://t.co/lKq8b1C0yc — Copenhagen Flames (@CPHFlames) June 3, 2022

Copenhagen Flames actively tried to sell its entire roster after the conclusion of the PGL Stockholm Major in November 2021 due to a lack of financial resources to keep the players and raise their salaries, but the org ultimately had no success in doing so. The Danish organization was in talks with Complexity last year, but the deal fell through and the players were allowed to seek individual offers rather than moving altogether to a new team.

Copenhagen Flames will look to build a new roster from scratch instead of keeping the foundation of HooXi, jabbi, and Zyphon, according to CEO Steffen Thomsen.

“Going forward, our aim is to maintain our current level of play and results,” Thomsen said. “Our next lineup will be one full of potential, and although we know the road back to the Major and the elite CS:GO teams will be tough, we have high hopes and plenty of confidence stating that this is our goal. We have plans to work even closer with our partners utilizing their resources in both data and science to accomplish this goal.”

The Danish organization has successfully rebuilt its CS:GO lineup in the past and is known for betting on young players and helping them reach their maximum potential.