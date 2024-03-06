BLAST Premier Spring Showdown CS2 2024: Results, schedule, and more

The Copenhagen Major RMRs have wrapped and all eyes turn to the main event in a fortnight, but before then, we’ve got the continuation of the BLAST 2024 circuit with the Spring Showdown.

Ten teams who failed to qualify via Spring Groups have one final chance in a grueling single-elimination bracket, but they’ll need to overcome the best CS2 teams from across the globe via regional qualifiers. Only two teams can proceed to the Spring Finals and play for the lion’s share of $425,000 USD and the World Final.

Here’s everything you need to know about the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown 2024: Schedule, results, standings, and more.

BLAST Premier Spring Showdown 2024: Full format, team list, schedule, and more

BLAST Premier Spring Showdown format and teams

S1mple makes his return, but not with NAVI. Photo via PGL

BLAST Premier Spring Showdown is a 16-team event that acts as a final qualifier for the Spring Finals, set to kick off in mid-June in London. A single-elimination bracket stands between the participants and the final two spots for the Spring Finals.

Teams qualified for the Spring Showdown through Spring Groups as well as through regional qualifiers. BIG, Team Liquid, Falcons, GamerLegion, NiP, Cloud9, OG, Spirit, Complexity, and Heroic dropped from Spring groups into this edition of the Showdown. They’ll be joined by Metizport, Monte, SAW, Elevate, Imperial, and Rare Atom.

Liquid will be looking to make amends for missing the Major after a defeat at the American RMR, but it’s all about the return of s1mple this week who is back in Counter-Strike—but not with NAVI. S1mple will suit up for Falcons on loan starting with the Showdown. Should results go their way, it’s possible we may see s1mple and Falcons take on donk’s Team Spirit, who open their Spring Showdown account against Elevate.

BLAST Premier Spring Showdown 2024 schedule, results, and standings

Standings

Here are the full standings for the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown. Only the top two teams progress to the all-important Spring Final in London later this June.

Placement Prize Team First $20,000, 900 BLAST Premier points, BLAST Premier Spring Final qualification TBD, TBD Third $12,500, 600 BLAST Premier points TBD, TBD Fifth $7,500, 250 BLAST Premier points TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD Ninth $5,000 TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD

Schedule and results

Here is the full schedule for the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown 2024 event. All times below are listed in Central Time (CT).

Wednesday, March 6

8:30am: Cloud9 vs. Rare Atom

11am: Heroic vs. NiP

1:30pm: Falcons vs. Metizport

Thursday, March 7

8:30am: Liquid vs. SAW

11am: Complexity vs. OG

1:30pm: Monte vs. Imperial

Friday, March 8

8:30am: Spirit vs. Elevate

11am: GamerLegion vs. BIG

1:30pm: TBD vs. TBD Quarterfinal.



Saturday, March 9

8:30am: TBD vs. TBD Quarterfinal. Winner proceeds to qualifier.

8:30am: TBD vs. TBD Quarterfinal. Winner proceeds to qualifier.

8:30am: TBD vs. TBD Quarterfinal. Winner proceeds to qualifier.



Sunday, March 10

12pm: TBD vs. TBD Qualifying final. Winner qualifies for BLAST Premier Spring Final.

2:30pm: TBD vs. TBD Qualifying final. Winner qualifies for BLAST Premier Spring Final.



BLAST Premier Spring Showdown 2024 streams: How to watch

BLAS Premier Spring Showdown CS2 is available to watch live on the BLAST Premier Twitch channel, YouTube channel, and via BLAST.tv. CS2 community streamers may also be broadcasting matches: Head to the game’s respective HLTV match page for a full list of broadcasters closer to game time.